Business News/ Companies / News/  Ashwin Dani, co-founder Asian Paints, passes away at 76
BREAKING NEWS

Ashwin Dani, co-founder Asian Paints, passes away at 76

Livemint

  • He was 76 years old.

Mint Image

Co-founder and Non-executive Director of Asian Paints Ashwin Dani passed away on 28 September, reported CNBC-TV18.

He was 76 years old.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 02:44 PM IST
