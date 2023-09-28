BREAKING NEWS
Ashwin Dani, co-founder Asian Paints, passes away at 76
- He was 76 years old.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Co-founder and Non-executive Director of Asian Paints Ashwin Dani passed away on 28 September, reported CNBC-TV18.
He was 76 years old.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!