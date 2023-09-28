Ashwin Dani, co-founder Asian Paints, passes away at 76

Co-founder and Non-executive Director of Asian Paints Ashwin Dani passed away on 28 September, reported CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was 76 years old.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

