Ashwin Dani, non-executive director of Asian Paints, passes away at 81

The non-executive director of Asian Paints Ashwin Dani passed away on 28 September, reported CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was 79 years old.

Earlier on 23 June 2021, the Asian Paints board approved the appointment of Deepak Satwalekar as Chairman of the Board, saying Ashwin Dani shall continue to be on the board of directors of the company as a non–executive/promoter director. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Asian Paints expanded its operations globally under the leadership of Ashwin Dani, following which the firm became one of the leading paint companies in the world. As per details, he was the first to introduce a computerized color mixing program in India.

Dani joined Asian Paints in 1968, which was founded by his father and three others in 1942. Between December 1998 and March 2009, Dani was the vice-chairman and managing director of the company.

Born in Mumbai, Dani pursued a Bachelor of Science from the Institute of Science, University of Mumbai. Later, he earned a Master’s in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio. And then completed a diploma in color science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before joining Asian Paints, Dani even worked with Inmont Corp in Detroit, US, as a development chemist.

Married to Ina Dani, Ashwin has three children. Their son, Malav Dani, is on the board of Asian Paints.

Apart from business, Ashwin was also a yoga practitioner and had an interest in collecting art. As per Forbes, his family’s net worth is ₹68,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the March to June quarter this year, Asian Paints posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1550.4 crore, showing a robust 50 percent year-on-year growth. The firm's consolidated sales rose 7 percent to ₹9,153.8 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!