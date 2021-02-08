Asia dealmaking to stay hot after quick start to 2021, Citi says

Asia dealmaking to stay hot after quick start to 2021, Citi says2 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- The bank sees the highest potential in health care, technology and consumer goods
Dealmaking activity in Asia is set to remain hot in 2021, with a steep rise in public offerings and debt issuances early in the year offering a sign of what’s to come, Citi said.
The market for initial public offerings and fundraising in Asia continues to be driven by investor appetite for disruptor companies and the breakneck speed of company formation in the region, the U.S. bank said.
