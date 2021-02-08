Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Asia dealmaking to stay hot after quick start to 2021, Citi says
Photo: iStock

Asia dealmaking to stay hot after quick start to 2021, Citi says

2 min read . 02:06 PM IST Ben Otto , The Wall Street Journal

  • The bank sees the highest potential in health care, technology and consumer goods

Dealmaking activity in Asia is set to remain hot in 2021, with a steep rise in public offerings and debt issuances early in the year offering a sign of what’s to come, Citi said.

The market for initial public offerings and fundraising in Asia continues to be driven by investor appetite for disruptor companies and the breakneck speed of company formation in the region, the U.S. bank said.

