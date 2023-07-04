Asia Health plans new specialty in FY242 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
“Now that Motherhood and Nova have scaled so well over the last few years, I believe we should have one more specialty in FY24, because it gives us a new growth cycle. Work is on, on that front,” Bali said.
MUMBAI : TPG-backed healthcare platform Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) is planning to expand its healthcare offerings by incorporating a new specialty in the current financial year, according to executive chairman Vishal Bali. AHH owns Nova IVF (in-vitro fertilization clinics) and Motherhood Hospitals,
