MUMBAI : TPG-backed healthcare platform Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) is planning to expand its healthcare offerings by incorporating a new specialty in the current financial year, according to executive chairman Vishal Bali. AHH owns Nova IVF (in-vitro fertilization clinics) and Motherhood Hospitals,

“Now that Motherhood and Nova have scaled so well over the last few years, I believe we should have one more specialty in FY24, because it gives us a new growth cycle. Work is on, on that front," Bali added.

While Bali chose not to disclose the specific specialty that AHH intends to enter, he indicated that gastrointestinal care and diagnostics could be areas of interest. He said orthopaedics is also an intriguing segment worth considering. “We could look at gastrointestinal. (A new specialty) could potentially be diagnostics."

The specialty ought to have “stood the test of time", and should have the potential for significant growth, he added.

“There are huge specialties which have had significance as standalone disciplines. Say, for example, neurology can never be confined to single specialty, while orthopaedics falls within that category. Gastrointestinal is interesting because it has both outpatient and inpatient work, and is now having a very strong outpatient element to it particularly in case of endoscopy procedures," he added.

AHH is not likely to get into opthalmology given that TPG has invested in Dr Agarwal’s Eye Care in a different capacity, Bali said. TPG Growth had invested in the eye care hospital chain in May 2022.

AHH is “on a trajectory" to generate annual recurring revenues of ₹2,000 crore, with earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization of ₹300 crore. “We see an opportunity to double revenue over the next two years."

The AHH platform has primarily concentrated on single specialty verticals, with Nova IVF specializing in IVF for couples and Motherhood Hospitals focusing on neonatal care alongside gynaecology. Separately, it is scouting for acquisitions in both IVF and childcare-related segments. “We see consolidation opportunities for both Nova and Motherhood. We have recently executed the Wings IVF acquisition (Nova IVF acquired Wings IVF last month). There are four additional Motherhood Hospitals already getting executed for FY24 on an organic basis."

In 2019, it sold its oncology unit American Oncology Institute to Varian Medical for $283 million. “Revenue for Motherhood grew 34% year-on-year and Nova has grown 17 -18% in FY23," Bali added.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC invested $170 million in AHH in February 2022.