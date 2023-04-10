ADB, Tata Power Delhi Distribution sign deal to enhance power distribution1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:33 PM IST
TPDDL will also receive a $2 million grant from ADB to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
New Delhi: Asian Development Bank and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, the distribution arm of The Tata Power Company Ltd, on Monday entered into a pact to augment power distribution in the national capital.
