ADB, Tata Power Delhi Distribution sign deal to enhance power distribution

“The battery energy storage system plays a crucial role in building a resilient grid and paves the way for a future-ready power distribution network. We thank ADB for administering this grant for the integration of the pilot BESS with TPDDL’s network. This will enable us in ensuring a high-quality power supply for consumers and help integrate clean energy into the power supply mix,“ said Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}