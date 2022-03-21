Asian Granito files draft papers for 500 cr Rights Issue; stock gains 2%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company filed (Draft Letter of Offer) for Rights Issue of equity shares before market regulator to raise to Rs500 crore.
Asian Granito has lined up Mega Expansion Plan in Value Added Luxury Surfaces & Bathware Segments such as GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware, and SPC Flooring segments.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Asian Granito files draft papers for its rights issue to raise about Rs500 crore on Monday. Following this, the company shares witnessed massive buying sentiment on stock exchanges. While announcing the filing of the rights issue draft, the company highlighted a mega expansion plan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asian Granito files draft papers for its rights issue to raise about Rs500 crore on Monday. Following this, the company shares witnessed massive buying sentiment on stock exchanges. While announcing the filing of the rights issue draft, the company highlighted a mega expansion plan.
The company filed (Draft Letter of Offer) for Rights Issue of equity shares before market regulator to raise to Rs500 crore.
The company filed (Draft Letter of Offer) for Rights Issue of equity shares before market regulator to raise to Rs500 crore.
On BSE, the company's shares settled at Rs111.65 apiece up by Rs3.4%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of Rs113.15 apiece and Rs108.10 apiece respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Asian Granito has lined up Mega Expansion Plan in Value Added Luxury Surfaces & Bathware Segments such as GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware, and SPC Flooring segments through setting up new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Morbi, Gujarat, under newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Also, the company is setting up one of the World’s largest Display Centres covering an area of approx. 1.5 lakh sq. feet at Morbi, Gujarat to showcase Group's entire product range under a single roof. The new manufacturing facilities are expected to commence commercial operations in April 2023.
Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd, said, "To fuel the Mega Expansion Plan in these segments and various strategic initiatives, the Board has approved the issuance of equity shares for up to Rs500 crore via Rights Issue. With the commercialization of the proposed plans as above, AGL is expected to further strengthen its position as an Integrated Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions Brand and up the Group’s margin profile in near to medium term."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has incorporated new entities for the mega expansion plan. Details are:
Future Ceramic Private Limited is set up to manufacture Value Added Large Format Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT) in 800x1600 mm and 800x2400 mm formats. To capture the vast opportunities in the GVT space, FCPL is setting up a new manufacturing facility at Morbi, Gujarat with an installed capacity of 6.6 million sq. mtrs. per annum. The total estimated cost for setting up the new manufacturing unit in FCPL is around Rs175 crore.
AGL Sanitaryware Private Limited is incorporated to establish an in-house manufacturing unit of Sanitaryware products. Currently, AGL deals in a range of Sanitaryware products, manufactured through third-party manufacturers and imported from outside India, and are marketed under AGL Brand. To strengthen and scale up the Sanitaryware segment, the Group is setting up a manufacturing facility at Morbi, with an installed capacity of 0.66 million pieces per annum. The estimated cost for setting up the proposed new unit is around Rs50 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AGL Surfaces Private Limited is developed to manufacture innovative new age Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring. ASFPL is incorporated as part of the Company's strategy to expand its product portfolio and presence in high-growth-oriented export markets through value-added offerings. The manufacturing facility is proposed to be set up at Morbi with an installed capacity of 2.97 million sq. mtrs. of flooring per annum. The total estimated cost for setting up the new manufacturing unit in ASFPL is around Rs35 crore.
Last month, the company's board of directors had approved the offer and issuances of equity shares of Asian Granito to the tune of Rs500 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders. Also, the Board constituted Rights Issue Committee has been formed to decide the pricing of the issue, ratio, record date, the appointment of monitoring agency, and other things for the issue.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!