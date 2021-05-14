Asian Paints gains 11% after strong March quarter performance

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note to clients said, "Asian Paints posted a much faster recovery than most peers, ending FY21 with 7% topline growth, post a decline of 43% in Q1, as a bounceback in demand after the impact of the second covid wave recedes. Changes in business model have resulted in a 7.4% / 4.8% cut in FY22E / FY23E EPS on account of elevated crude oil-linked material cost pressures, valuing the stock at 58.6 times FY23 estimated earnings per share." The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock.