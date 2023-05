Asian Paints has declared a final dividend of ₹21.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 on Thursday. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

“Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 21.25 (Rupees twenty-one and paise twenty five only) per equity share of the face value of Re 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Asian Paints in its regulatory filing.

Asian Paints has declared a total dividend of ₹25.65 per equity share for financial year ended 31 March, 2023, i.e., dividend payout ratio of 60 per cent.

The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 4.40 per equity share in October, 2022, which was paid thereafter.

Asian Paints has fixed Friday, 9 June, 2023 as the record date. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after Friday, 30th June, 2023.

For the year ending March 2022 Asian Paints has declared an equity dividend of 1915% amounting to ₹19.15 per share.

On Thursday, Asian Paints reported a rise of 45.12 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹1,234.14 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹850.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 11.33 per cent to ₹8,787.34 crore, as compared to ₹7,892.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated net sales for the March quarter increased by 10.9% to ₹ 8,750.8 crore from ₹ 7,889.9 crore.

Asian Paints PBDIT [Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items] (before share in profit of associates) increased by 29.2 per cent to ₹1,864.8 crores from ₹ 1,443.3 crore.

On Thursday, the company's scrip was 3.22 per cent up to ₹3,138.60 on BSE.