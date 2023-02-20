Asian Paints signs MoU with Gujarat govt to set up manufacturing facility in Dahej
- Asian Paints subsidiary will set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat.
One of the leading paints manufacturers in India, Asian Paints on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility in Dahej. The MoU was signed through its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers).
