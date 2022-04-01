Asian Paints to acquire majority stake in Weatherseal Fenestration and White Teak. Details here3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2022, 05:09 PM IST
- In Weatherseal, Asian Paints will infuse ₹19 crore for a 51% stake by subscription to equity share capital, subject to customary closing adjustments and conditions precedent.
- The company will buy a 49% stake in White Teak from the promoters, for a consideration of ₹180 crore, along with an earn-out up to a maximum of ₹114 crore, payable after a year.
