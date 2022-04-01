Meanwhile, Asian Paints will acquire a 49% stake in White Teak from the promoters, for a consideration of approximately ₹180 crore, along with an earn-out up to a maximum of ₹114 crore, payable after a year. Also, the company agreed to acquire the remaining 51% stake in White Teak in a phased manner, wherein an 11% stake would be acquired in FY 2023-24 for a consideration based on achievement of certain financial milestones, with maximum consideration of ₹66 crore; and the remaining 40% stake would be acquired in FY 2025-26 for a consideration based on achievement of certain financial milestones, with maximum consideration of ₹360 crore.

