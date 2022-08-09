Asia’s office life is bustling again in Hong Kong and Singapore
- Employees are returning to the office in commercial hubs, in shift away from remote working
While major U.S. cities are still struggling to lure employees back to their desks, workers are filling up office floors again in Asian commercial hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore.
Hong Kong’s small apartments, often housing multiple generations, and efficient transport help drive the office revival, said Simon Smith, senior research director at real-estate company Savills. Offices also provide free air conditioning during the steamy summer months, snacks and after-hours entertainment nearby.
The situation is similar in Singapore, which loosened Covid-19-related restrictions in April and stopped requiring people to show proof of vaccination when entering office space. That allowed businesses to bring more workers back to the office, and many were happy to go because commute times on reliable public transport are usually less than an hour in the compact city-state.
Citywide figures for Singapore aren’t available, but about 70% of workers have returned to the office at city-center building One Raffles Quay, according to an estimate by ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Ltd., the manager of a real-estate investment trust that partially owns the property.
Office rents in Singapore’s central region rose 2.4% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, according to government data.
“There is an increase in business confidence and occupiers are looking to lock in rents given that the office-rental upcycle has taken hold," said Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie, a Singapore-based real-estate consulting firm.
In a survey of more than 150 companies in Asia published this spring, real-estate company CBRE found more than a quarter wouldn’t allow remote working. About 60% said they planned to allow employees some remote-work time, but within that group half said they expected staff to work most or all of the time in the office.
City streets in Asian hubs are bustling again with the office crowd. On a recent weekday in Hong Kong’s Wanchai district, workers lined up in rows three or more deep to grab a cheap takeout lunch of rice with two side dishes. All the tables were taken at the nearby high-end Feather & Bone restaurant, where a bowl of onion soup followed by lobster macaroni and cheese costs $32.
Kung Man-chun, who works as a political analyst, makes a short commute each day to Central, Hong Kong’s prime office district and the regional base for many global and Chinese financial firms.
After a lengthy period of compulsory working from home at the height of the pandemic, Mr. Kung, 28 years old, said he jumped at the chance to get back to the office.
“It’s nice to have the peace and quiet of home," he said. “But after such a long time staring at the wall in my apartment, I felt like I was going crazy."
Concerns in Asia over Covid-19 are receding despite the persistence of highly infectious Omicron subvariants. Japan is recording more new cases each day than at any time in the pandemic, but the government hasn’t imposed a state of emergency or urged people to work from home as it did in previous pandemic waves.
That stands in contrast to New York City, San Francisco and other U.S. metro areas, where lengthy commutes, street crime, recent Covid-19 surges and a preference by many American employees for remote work has kept office returns at low levels. Kastle Systems, which operates security systems in U.S. office buildings, says office occupancy is still below 50% 2½ years into the pandemic.
Hong Kong has other challenges, including China’s crackdown in recent years on pro-democracy forces and an outflow of foreign residents. Nonetheless, Savills recently estimated that the city’s premium office space was once again the world’s costliest, edging out London.
Global companies are more likely to establish U.S.- or London-style flexible-working rules at their Asian offices, and the result is a two-track feel in Hong Kong, said Mr. Kung, the Hong Kong worker. His area, Central, has more Western-company branch offices and has less of a crush than Wanchai, where local firms predominate.
Tokyo falls somewhere between the U.S. and Hong Kong in the return-to-the office shift. According to Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s research institute and X-Locations Inc., a firm that analyzes mobile-phone location data, the rate of people coming to work in Tokyo office buildings has been steady this year at around 60% of the prepandemic level.
Some Japanese companies are adopting U.S.-style policies that permit workers to work from home full time. In June, Toshiba Corp. told employees it planned to continue allowing remote working even after the pandemic is over, citing a survey showing they favored the policy.
Makoto Sakuma, who studies work trends at Nippon Life’s research institute, said the 60% figure would probably rise when, or if, the pandemic eases permanently. He said some studies suggest Japanese office workers are less productive at home, in part because the nation’s corporate culture prizes “reading the air" or nonverbal communication about what colleagues are thinking.
