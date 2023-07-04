Asics signs actor Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
The company said it will focus on the theme of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ and the actor will endorse the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment
Asics India Private Limited, a sports gear company, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The company said it will focus on the theme of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ and the actor will endorse the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×