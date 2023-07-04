Asics India Private Limited, a sports gear company, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The company said it will focus on the theme of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ and the actor will endorse the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

Rajat Khurana, managing director of the company in India and South Asia, said, “Shraddha Kapoor’s on screen performances and dedication to fitness align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand’s appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle." The company said it has 88 stores in India.

Kapoor said, “The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans."

In absolute terms, celebrity brand valuations accounted for $1.6 billion in 2022 as compared to $1.4 billion in 2021, as per a report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll titled Celebrity Brand Valuation.

According to one research firm, the country’s footwear market saw a decline in the pandemic years. It stood at ₹79,900 crore in FY19 but fell to ₹53,300 crore in FY20, said Euromonitor. But according to other industry estimates, the global sneaker market was valued at $86.86 billion, and has a CAGR of 6.8%. It will reach $139.8 billion by 2032. India’s sneaker market was about $3.01 billion in 2023.