Asics to spin off its Onitsuka Tiger sneaker business

Japan's Asics on Wednesday said it will spin off its high-end Onitsuka Tiger business to speed up decision-making at a brand that has been a key profit driver, driven by a tourism boom and a surge in demand for its retro-inspired sports shoes.

According to a Reuters report, under the plan, the nearly 80-year-old Onitsuka Tiger business will be transferred to OT Group, a wholly owned subsidiary, via a company split that will be effective on January 1. There are no plans to take the OT Group public, Asics CEO Yasuhito Hirota said at a press conference. Soaring sales at Onitsuka Tiger have led to four straight years of record profit for Asics.

"As organisations grow too large, decision-making often slows as approvals become more layered and time-consuming," said Tatsunori Kawai, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ ESmart Securities.

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"So a spin-off is an ideal move for such fast-growing companies." Ryoji Shoda, who was named CEO of the newly created OT Group, said the brand's withdrawal from the U.S. in 2023 was due in part to a conflict in terms of approach between the management of Asics America and Onitsuka Tiger.

Onitsuka Tiger to open first US store Onitsuka Tiger would open a flagship store in Los Angeles in February. In Japan, the brand will also open what would be its biggest flagship store in Tokyo's busy Shinjuku district on July 10, followed by another one in Nagoya, in central Japan, in August. Flagship stores are also planned in Shanghai, Milan and Seoul by September.

Onitsuka Tiger, which appointed Momo from K-pop idol group TWICE as its brand ambassador in 2022, has enjoyed surging popularity in recent years, aided by a revival of retro-inspired trainers. Its yellow-and-black Tai-chi sneakers were also worn by actress Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino's hit 2003 movie "Kill Bill." In 2025, sales of the brand jumped 43% from a year earlier to 136.5 billion yen ($851 million), buoyed by strong demand in Europe, inbound tourism to Japan and a weaker yen.

Brazilian Ana Lebl, 18, was among scores of duty-free shoppers who bought a pair of the brand's Mexico 66 SD trainers last week at an Onitsuka Tiger store in Tokyo.

"I’ve always seen them online and they're so fun," she said, adding that shopping at Onitsuka Tiger was high on her list for her Japan visit. "Even before my trip, some of my friends asked me if I was going to the store and told me about the shoes they got." The Onitsuka Tiger business posted a profit margin of nearly 38% last year, the highest among Asics’ five core categories.

Onitsuka Tiger's legacy Known for its minimalistic designs, Onitsuka Tiger traces its roots to Asics’ predecessor, founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, who sought to make sports shoes out of a belief that nurturing healthy young people was essential to rebuilding Japan after World War Two.