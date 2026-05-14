ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500 crore private credit fund

Mumbai: ASK Alternates, part of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, has launched its second private credit fund with a target corpus of ₹2,500 crore, including a ₹1,500 crore greenshoe option, a top executive at the company said.
The new fund will continue ASK’s performing credit strategy, targeting 14-16% gross internal rate of return (IRR) by investing in market-leading businesses backed by reputed Indian promoters, global private equity, and sovereign wealth firms, Shantanu Sahai, head of private credit at ASK Alternates, told Mint.
It is expected to invest in 12-15 transactions spread across infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, renewables, specialty chemicals, auto components and financial services – sectors that are considered high priority by the government. “This gives us a favourable policy environment as well as interest from offshore capital pools,” Sahai noted.