ASK expands asset-management business with SageOne buy

Blackstone-backed ASK Investment Managers will acquire SageOne Investment Managers, an established asset manager operating across portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIF), the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

SageOne’s founder Samit Vartak will reinvest in ASK and continue in an expanded role as the chief investment officer for equities in the combined asset management business. The deal size is likely in the range of ₹2,000 crore (approximately $200 million), according to an industry executive, although the companies did not disclose the transaction's financial details.

Blackstone, the world's largest asset manager, will remain the majority shareholder in the new platform.

The acquisition will strengthen ASK's equity investment capabilities and provide SageOne access to ASK’s global distribution footprint.

The Rainmaker Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.

The diversified platform ASK and SageOne will bring together more than ₹85,000 crore in assets under management, a deep pool of investment talent, and pan-India distribution, backed by a global institutional network. The platform aims to innovate strong investment products and drive scalability.

“This is a strong strategic fit for ASK. Samit is an exceptional investor and entrepreneur whose experience and perspective will be valuable across our platform. His appointment as our CIO (equities) will strengthen our investment leadership and help us serve clients with a broader set of high-quality solutions,” said Sameer Koticha, founder and chairman of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group.

Blackstone, which acquired a majority stake in ASK in 2022, is bullish on the long-term compounding value of Indian asset and wealth management businesses and will continue to invest in the company's growth. “We believe that SageOne is the right addition to the ASK platform and solidifies its equities asset management business,” said Ganesh Mani, senior managing director at Blackstone.

Also Read | Systems in charge: How new AMCs are using data to tackle manager bias

Founded in 2012, SageOne has established a differentiated performance track record through its disciplined, high-conviction investment approach. Its core portfolio is among the best-performing domestic funds and has delivered annualized returns of 25.3% from 1 April 2012 to 31 August 2026, compared with 13.8% for the BSE 500 TRI during the same period.

Over the last three years, the fund has delivered annualized returns of 19.4% compared with 12.1% for the BSE 500 TRI. Led by Vartak, SageOne will continue to drive its investment function with the same consistent approach that has underpinned its performance so far, the companies said.

“ASK gives us the scale and institutional support, without changing the philosophy and discipline that defines how we invest. We also see significant value in being part of the broader Blackstone ecosystem, with access to its global perspectives, institutional capabilities, and the ability to attract and nurture exceptional investment talent,” Vartak said.

With offices in Pune, Mumbai, and Gift City, SageOne manages nearly ₹9,000 crore of equity assets across its PMS and AIF structures for high-net-worth individual and ultra-high-net-worth individual investors as of 31 Aug 2026. It has strategies oriented towards mid- and small-cap space, including domestic and GIFT City offerings.

Meanwhile, the ASK group's diversified offerings include PMS, AIFs, real estate private equity, wealth management, hedge solutions, non-banking financial services, private credit, and international investments. Overall, it manages assets of over ₹77,000 crore as of 31 March 2026.