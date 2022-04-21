ASK Investment Managers launches 1,500 crore category III AIF

Sunil Rohokale - MD & CEO, ASK Group, said, “The upcoming decade is likely to be India’s golden decade. It will be a period of structural growth led by the government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business and partnering with private enterprises to create value over the long term. Harnessing the power of newer technologies, reduction in the cost of capital for the startup ecosystem, data & payment revolution, and manufacturing & infrastructure-related changes will be the key parameters fueling India’s economic growth. At ASK, we identify and invest in quality equity opportunities for long-term growth. We take a disciplined and well-researched approach to identify these opportunities, and at the same time minimise risk, to create wealth for our clients."