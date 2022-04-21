ASK Investment Managers launches 1,500 crore category III AIF

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The fund aims to invest and focus on the manufacturing industry and other key beneficiaries will include financials, consumer durables, IT, chemicals, pharma, and telecom in both public and private sectors
NEW DELHI: ASK Investment Managers Ltd., an asset and wealth management company, has announced the launch of ‘ASK Golden Decade Fund’, a closed-ended, long-only, Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). As per a press release, the fund aims to take advantage of the structural opportunity that India’s economy is witnessing in the form of the next golden decade.
The ASK Golden Decade Fund, according to the company, will be a confluence of quality, valuation, and time: the three main drivers for compounding wealth that will be positioned to capitalise on the impending value migration opportunities in India.
It is a pure bottom-up, buy & hold multi-cap strategy bias that will invest in select high-quality companies. The fund’s objective is to achieve capital preservation and capital appreciation over the long term. The fund aims to invest and focus on the manufacturing industry and other key beneficiaries will include financials, consumer durables, IT, chemicals, pharma, and telecom in both public and private sectors.
The term of the scheme will be four years and there is no lock-in period. With an aim to attract investments from high net-worth individuals and ultra high net-worth individuals for long term and consistent wealth creation, the fund is targeting raising a total of ₹1,500 crore, including a green-shoe option of ₹750 crore.
Sunil Rohokale - MD & CEO, ASK Group, said, “The upcoming decade is likely to be India’s golden decade. It will be a period of structural growth led by the government’s focus on facilitating ease of doing business and partnering with private enterprises to create value over the long term. Harnessing the power of newer technologies, reduction in the cost of capital for the startup ecosystem, data & payment revolution, and manufacturing & infrastructure-related changes will be the key parameters fueling India’s economic growth. At ASK, we identify and invest in quality equity opportunities for long-term growth. We take a disciplined and well-researched approach to identify these opportunities, and at the same time minimise risk, to create wealth for our clients."
Prateek Agrawal, Business Head & CIO, ASK Investment Managers, added, “The Indian economy is expected to emerge as the strongest growing large economy in the world. While growth would aid most businesses in the country it would aid businesses experiencing strong multiyear tailwinds of value transfer on account of offshoring, China+1, move away from un-organised to organised sectors, etc. Golden Decade Fund seeks to invest into businesses which are experiencing favourable wave of value transfer."