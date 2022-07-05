ASK Investment Managers raises over 1,200 cr from Golden Decade Fund

Going by the latest press release, the Golden Decade Fund attracted 1,000 subscribers, 87% of who are resident Indians. The maximum subscriptions came from Mumbai followed by Delhi and NCR. The fund focusses on segments where stronger growth may sustain for long such as new private sector banks, speciality chemicals, consumers, etc. To attract investments from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra HNIs for long-term and consistent wealth creation, ASK Investment Managers has limited the scheme’s term to four years without any lock-in period.

