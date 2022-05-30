ASK PIA marks 600 crore initial close of new fund

“…We believe the residential market is already on a growth trajectory in 2022 and is likely to follow the same trend in the coming years. Selection of suitable developers, relevant micro markets and entry at the right price, have always been our strength. Our portfolio projects have shown robust performance and witnessed y-o-y growth of more than 70% in sales value in FY2021-22. The average prices have risen by over 10% and this is likely to sustain given the increase in purchasing power in the segment," said Sunil Rohokale, MD and CEO, ASK Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}