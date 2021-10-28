BENGALURU : ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASKPIA) has received approval from International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) to set up a branch office in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

ASK Real Estate Fund-2, sponsored by ASKPIA, has also received approval for the first real estate focused fund of funds as an alternative investment fund (AIF), category III.

ASK said that private equity investments in real estate have surged over the last one year, mostly driven by foreign funds investing in the country as the real estate recovery is evident.

The sector is attractive to foreign investors due to the opportunities across residential, mixed-use, commercial, retail, industrial and other segments.

The establishment of the IFSC has made the investment process more efficient and simpler for investment flows from NRIs and global investors into domestic markets.

“Fund houses like ASK will open doors for various NRIs, HNIs and global funds to invest in AIFs at GIFT IFSC. It has become a natural choice for large fund houses to setup offices at GIFT IFSC and to attract offshore funds for investments in India. With this development the momentum of Indian and global institutions for setting up similar funds at GIFT IFSC is gathering pace," said Tapan Ray, managing director and group chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of GIFT City.

ASK said it foresees GIFT city emerging as the gateway for inbound investments and becoming the preferred destination for setting up AIFs.

Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASKPIA said, “Proactive policies of the government in setting up this initiative to attract foreign investments are a welcome step for fund managers. We appreciate the response of the decision makers in IFSC and their keenness to understand our requirements. The IFSC aids fund managers with new avenues of attracting global capital. With historically low home loan rates, we expect the real estate sector to attract more capital through this route and this branch is a step in preparing for the next leg of growth for our real estate fund business."

“…The GIFT city branch is an endeavour to further expand our international business as we see increased demand for India-focused investments among global investors. The GIFT city fund of funds is an opportunity for global investors to participate in the turnaround journey of India’s real estate sector," said Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group.

