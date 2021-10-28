ASK Property Investment Advisors sets up a fund business in GIFT City

Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASKPIA said, “Proactive policies of the government in setting up this initiative to attract foreign investments are a welcome step for fund managers. We appreciate the response of the decision makers in IFSC and their keenness to understand our requirements. The IFSC aids fund managers with new avenues of attracting global capital. With historically low home loan rates, we expect the real estate sector to attract more capital through this route and this branch is a step in preparing for the next leg of growth for our real estate fund business."