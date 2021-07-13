Bengaluru: ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA), the real estate private equity arm of ASK Group, on Tuesday said it has launched its new real estate fund, ASK Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – IV.

The fund is targeting a corpus of ₹1,000 crore along with an additional ₹1,500 crore via greenshoe option. ASK PIA plans to raise the capital via a mix of offshore and domestic investors.

The fund is in line with ASK’s focus on affordable and mid-segment residential and mix land-use projects. It will do transactions in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

The fund will identify projects of reputed developers and provide funding to ensure financial closure for seamless execution and timely completion.

“This fund’s strategy is a mirror image of our fully deployed previous fund. We will provide early, mid, and last-mile funding for fully approved projects by customer-centric developers with an established delivery track-record. We intend to announce the initial close of the fund at Rs. 750 crore by September. We currently have a strong pipeline of over Rs. 500 crore of investments pre-identified for deployment. We have deployed over ₹400 crore during the quarter ending Mar-2021," said Amit Bhagat, CEO and MD, ASK PIA.

The real estate sector has been facing a paucity of capital since the NBFC crisis in 2018 which has been heightened, since last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, said Sunil Rohokale, MD and CEO, ASK Group said.

“On the contrary, sales in the sector have been witnessing green-shoots of revival since H2-FY2021. We foresee a steady uptick in demand on the back of historically low home loan rates coupled with stamp duty incentives in states like Maharashtra and discounts offered by several developers. Demand has been predominantly towards completed and nearing completion inventory. Sales have been driven by first time home buyers and end users seeking to upgrade to larger homes to accommodate ‘working from home’. Our fund will leverage on the shortage of capital and rising demand to deliver superior risk-adjusted return," Rohokale said.





