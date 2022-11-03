Assago Industries to set up ethanol producing unit in Andhra at 270 cr investment

New Delhi: Assago Industries on Thursday announced the setting up of an ethanol producing plant at APIIC Industrial Park, Gummalladoddi, Andhra Pradesh, at an investment of ₹270 crore.
“The greenfield project will be a Grain-Based Zero Liquid Discharge plant with a capacity of 200 Kilo Liters Per Day (KLPD). The project will be built with an investment of Rs. 270 crores and will generate employment for over 100 direct and 400 indirect employments with support from the Andhra Pradesh government’s Industries Department, APIIC, and District officials. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the ceremony on the 4th of November at the project site," the company said in a press release.
The new plant will be spread across 20 acres and equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. Assago Industries will be producing bio-ethanol through residual broken rice and grains procured locally from Andhra Pradesh.
“The project is aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India to reduce oil imports and achieve self-sufficiency with green fuel. Ethanol is one of the green fuels that can be used as an alternative fuel solution for petrol. It reduces the tailpipe emission level of pollutants and brings flexibility," the company added.
Multiple countries are promoting ethanol use in vehicles with several automakers manufacturing their vehicles with flex-fuel engines. This is a part from the economic value of bioethanol and lesser harm to the environment emanating thereof.
“It’s a proven fact that Ethanol is going to be one the most preferred fuel alternatives. We are pleased to play a role in making Andhra Pradesh a leader in Green Renewable Fuel with our investment and position the state as an alternative energy hub in the future. The project shall also indirectly benefit hundreds of farmers and the local community at large as surplus, residual, and spoilt food grains are used as feedstock," said Ashish Gurnani, managing director of Assago Industries.
Gunani added that India is primarily an agricultural country. “Andhra Pradesh is a state where agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy supporting the farmer community, there are always tonnes of leftover matter from the harvests. These residues can be leveraged into motor fuel Ethanol creating additional revenues for farmers. Today with infrastructure and technological advancements that we are equipped with, it’s time to apply the same to accelerate the production of BioEthanol as a reliable fuel source. Andhra Pradesh is working towards accelerating utilizing BioEthanol as a fuel."
Rice, peanuts, corn, sugarcane, and sorghum are the main crops grown in Andhra Pradesh and of all these crops, rice residues take the top slot for bioethanol production.
“It is estimated that 1 Crore Litre of Ethanol blended Petrol can save around 20,000 tons of CO2 emission. Thereby in the last 7 years, apart from lowering CO2 Emissions by 192 Lac tons, around Rs. 26,509 Crores Cumulative Foreign Exchange Saving has been achieved by India due to the usage of Ethanol. We aim to further grow this impact manifold starting production in 2024 from this new plant," Gurnani said.
In 2021, the Centre had allocated about three lakh tonnes of rice procured by the Food Corporation of India for ethanol production. It has been estimated that a national target of 20% ethanol-blended fuel will help reduce dependence on crude oil imports by 2025. Currently, ethanol blending in fuel stands at 8.04% in 2020-21.
