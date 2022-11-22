Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Assam government launches new tourism policy

Assam government launches new tourism policy

2 min read . 02:31 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
The policy was prepared after consultations with the World Bank, stakeholders and industry experts.

It aims to create a policy framework and strategic roadmap to strengthen tourism support segments and its sub-sectors

The Assam government has launched a new tourism policy to invite more entrepreneurs and investors to make the state their investment destination.

The Assam government has launched a new tourism policy to invite more entrepreneurs and investors to make the state their investment destination.

The policy, launched by Jayanta Malla Baruah, state minister of public health engineering, skill development Employment & entrepreneurship and tourism in New Delhi this week, was prepared after consultations with the World Bank, stakeholders and industry experts.

The policy, launched by Jayanta Malla Baruah, state minister of public health engineering, skill development Employment & entrepreneurship and tourism in New Delhi this week, was prepared after consultations with the World Bank, stakeholders and industry experts.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the department of tourism said it will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts.

It aims to guarantee effective standardization of processes and practices, to foster uniformity which can result in sustainability and an overall improvement in the quality of tourism products, the Assam government said in a statement.

These programs will aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night. Particular efforts will be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions.

“Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal. Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner. For investors, we have also come up with special packages," said Baruah. 

The mission of the policy will be to create a framework and strategic roadmap in collaboration with central ministries, various state government departments, local communities and tourism stakeholders to improve the tourism sector in Assam, to support the private sector engaged in tourism in the state, and to strengthen tourism support segments and its sub-sectors, he added.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“The policy’s fundamental guiding principle is to encourage sustainability and foster responsible tourism, to make Assam a sustainable and responsible tourism destination. The goal is to promote sustainability by limiting the negative effects of tourism on social, environmental, and economic sectors while ensuring the positive effects. The strategy shall also promote responsible tourism, which shall bring together all stakeholders to share responsibility for creating a better environment for people to live and visit," added Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary, department of tourism of the government of Assam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP