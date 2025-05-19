Asset manager Abakkus plans mutual fund foray to ride retail demand
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 19 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryFounded by Sunil Singhania, former chief investment officer of Reliance Mutual Fund, Abakkus Asset Manager is India’s eighth-largest Portfolio Management Services (PMS) provider and has assets worth ₹18,010 crore under PMS, as per data from the Association of Portfolio Management Services (APMI).
Portfolio manager Abakkus Asset Manager is planning to launch a mutual fund business, four people aware of he matter said, becoming the latest money manager catering to wealthy individuals enticed by the vast pool of retail investors.
