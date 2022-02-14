Asset quality issues to hit NBFCs with sizeable real estate exposure: ICRA

Real estate financiers have witnessed an increase in the cost of funds as well as reduced participation of mutual funds in incremental borrowing programmes since H1 FY2019. Entities backed by ‘AAA’ rated corporate or banking houses were, however, able to withstand these pressures better compared to peers, which can be evidenced through their ability to consistently raise funding from capital markets, albeit a lower quantity. In contrast, other non-banks have exhibited greater reliance on bank funding as well as other channels (including securitisation of retail assets) and are also attempting to diversify their resource and investor profiles through the addition of products like market linked debentures and retail bond issuances.