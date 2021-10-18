Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AstaGuru to have online auction for heirloom jewellery and timepieces this month

The jewellery section will have 50 pieces highlighting both traditional Indian and western jewellery aesthetics and gemstones such as natural pearls, coloured diamonds, Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds, as well as rarely found old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads.
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • The auction will showcase vintage and art deco jewellery, hallmark silver collectibles, and vintage and limited-edition luxury timepieces from the celebrated watch manufactures

NEW DELHI : Indian auction house AstaGuru has announced that it will begin the auction of its heirloom jewellery, silver, and timepieces on 26-27 October, featuring 133 lots. The auction will showcase vintage and art deco jewellery, hallmark silver collectibles, and vintage and limited-edition luxury timepieces from the celebrated watch manufactures.

The jewellery section will have 50 pieces highlighting both traditional Indian and western jewellery aesthetics and gemstones such as natural pearls, coloured diamonds, Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds, as well as rarely found old-mine Colombian fluted emerald beads.

The company, experts said, has curated an offering of horological masterpieces from brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Piaget, Breguet, IWC, Harry Winston, Frank Muller, Panerai, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Roger Dubuis, among others.

AstaGuru said in a statement that its auctions have witnessed increasing interest from collectors and has expanded its offering by curating two sales annually. The previous sale in the category witnessed total sales revenue of over 18 crore, the highest for the category at the auction in India, it added.

Since covid hit, leading international auction houses across the world and in India have been conducting live and online auctions of modern and contemporary Indian fine art, antiquities, design and jewellery. The art world thrived through the pandemic with many Indian artworks up for auction and selling for record breaking prices. Last year, a Vasudeo S. Gaitonde painting sold for 32 crore; a Maqbool Fida Husain oil-on-canvas work made in 1958 went under the hammer and sold online for the first time for 18.47 crore.

