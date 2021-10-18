AstaGuru to have online auction for heirloom jewellery and timepieces this month

Since covid hit, leading international auction houses across the world and in India have been conducting live and online auctions of modern and contemporary Indian fine art, antiquities, design and jewellery. The art world thrived through the pandemic with many Indian artworks up for auction and selling for record breaking prices. Last year, a Vasudeo S. Gaitonde painting sold for ₹32 crore; a Maqbool Fida Husain oil-on-canvas work made in 1958 went under the hammer and sold online for the first time for ₹18.47 crore.