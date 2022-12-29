Aster DM Healthcare arm to acquire Adiran IB Healthcare for 1.6 cr

The company's net profit declined 57 percent to ₹46.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against ₹106.91 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 12.46 per cent to ₹2,816.30 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹2,504.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.