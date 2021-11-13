Aster DM Healthcare considers hiving off Gulf, India health care units

Aster has focused increasingly on expansion in India and plans to add hundreds of hospital beds in the South Asian nation. While it has over half its hospitals in India, the local market accounted for just under a quarter of its revenue for the six months to Sept. 30. This spurred some analysts to query the rationale of a keeping these two regional arms under one entity as the chain ramps up expenditure in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}