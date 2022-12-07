Aster DM Healthcare, Faruk Medical City ink deal to develop healthcare services in Iraq

The two healthcare groups have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy’s services to Iraq, including distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products
NEW DELHI: Aster DM Healthcare, a healthcare service provider in the GCC and India, has signed a contract with Iraq’s Faruk Medical City to collaborate on capability development, academic and professional training programmes for healthcare professionals in the country.
Under the partnership, doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical City to consult and provide surgical services in Iraq.
“Aster DM Healthcare and Faruk Medical City will jointly provide training and academic support to medical and paramedical staff of Faruk Medical City hospital. The move aims to develop Faruk Medical City jointly as a hospital of excellence through providing advanced academic training and capability development, along with its benchmarked international standards in providing first-rated clinical and medical services in Iraq. Aster will also play an advisory role in guiding Faruk Medical City to apply for international accreditation," Aster DM statement said.
The two healthcare groups have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy’s services to Iraq, including distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products.
Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman &and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to partner with FMC Kurdistan to support the clinical operations and academic programs at FMC Hospitals, Sulaimaniya. With decades of experience in providing tertiary and quaternary patient care, Aster is well placed to provide comprehensive training to health care professionals in Iraq. Our expert doctors shall also visit FMC regularly to participate in patient care. This partnership reaffirms Aster’s commitment to support patients and the medical fraternity across geographies."
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.