Aster DM Healthcare, Faruk Medical City ink deal to develop healthcare services in Iraq

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman &and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to partner with FMC Kurdistan to support the clinical operations and academic programs at FMC Hospitals, Sulaimaniya. With decades of experience in providing tertiary and quaternary patient care, Aster is well placed to provide comprehensive training to health care professionals in Iraq. Our expert doctors shall also visit FMC regularly to participate in patient care. This partnership reaffirms Aster’s commitment to support patients and the medical fraternity across geographies."