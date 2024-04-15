Aster DM Healthcare plans to double bed capacity to 10,000 through acquisitions, organic growth: CEO
It plans to spend at least ₹1,000 crore to acquire 2,000-4,000 beds and add another 1,700 organically, chief executive Nitish Shetty said.
New Delhi: Aster DM Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based premium healthcare provider, aims to increase its bed capacity to more than 10,000 over the next three years through acquisitions and organic growth, chief executive Nitish Shetty said in an exclusive interview with Mint. The hospital chain currently has around 5,000 beds, up from 4,800 last year.