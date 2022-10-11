Aster DM plans to expand in SAARC, Africa2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 12:32 AM IST
- The firm signed agreements with the Royal College of Obstetricians (London) to train Aster medical staff in India
NEW DELHI : Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, is planning to expand in South Asia and Africa, founder chairman and managing director Azad Moopen said. In India, Aster Healthcare has 15 hospitals and more than 200 pharmacies.