NEW DELHI : Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, is planning to expand in South Asia and Africa, founder chairman and managing director Azad Moopen said. In India, Aster Healthcare has 15 hospitals and more than 200 pharmacies.

Recently, the company entered into a long-term agreement with GD Assist Limited to set up and operate 25 pharmaceutical stores in Bangladesh, he said.

“Actually, we have explored a franchise model in Bangladesh to test how it works and how it is going to be accepted. We are hopeful it should do well because there is a huge requirement of pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh. The process of starting the pharmacy in Bangladesh is ongoing. Besides this, we are looking for expansion opportunities in SAARC countries and Africa," said Dr Moopen.

On the medical side, Aster Healthcare has signed agreements with the Royal College of Obstetricians (London) to train Aster medical staff in India. It is also in collaboration with Faruk Medical City, a hospital in Iraq’s Sulaimani region.

“We have signed an agreement with Faruk Medical City to help them in management of hospital as well as to get patients from there to India." He said the company was getting more patients from Gulf countries as well as Turkey.

“We have collaborated with Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati-based Narayanadri Hospital & Research Institution to strengthen its presence in the South. This is part of Aster’s operation & management asset light strategy. The plan involves expanding the existing 150 bedded hospital to 250 beds, making it a comprehensive tertiary care facility. The upgraded hospital will provide all emergency and critical care services such as neurosciences, multi-organ transplantation, oncology, gastro sciences, cardiac science etc," said Moopen adding that the plan is to roll out the strategy in other states.

Moopen said Aster will shortly launch a mobile app called “My Aster" through which patients anywhere can book their tele-consultation or appointment with doctors and for other medical facilities provided by Aster such as medicines and ambulances.

Moopen said that post covid the number of international patients coming to India for medical travel has gone up. “During the covid, it was almost zero and gradually it is improving. We hope that more patients would come to India for medical value travel."