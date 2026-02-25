Aston Martin layoffs: British automaker to cut 20% of total workforce; aims to recover from US tariff impact — Details

UK-based luxury automaker, Aston Martin, is set to lay off 20% of the company's total workforce as the brand aims to recover from the impact of the President Donald Trump-imposed US tariffs amid weak demand in the Chinese market, reported the news agency Reuters, on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

The British automaker said that the 20% job cuts will impact the company's total workforce of around 3,000 employees, and save approximately $54 million or 40 million British pounds. This job cut reportedly includes a 5% workforce reduction which was announced in 2025.

According to the agency report, Aston Martin has not outlined a specific timeline for when the layoffs will be implemented. However, they said that the company is looking to do most of the savings this year.

Aston Martin's spending plan Aston Martin has also reduced its upcoming five-year capital expenditure (capex) plan to 1.7 billion British pounds, compared to its earlier estimated plan of 2 billion pounds.

The reduction in the capex plan comes through delaying the investment in the automaker's electric vehicle technology.

Aston Martin, which is a car brand which over time has gained major popularity from the James Bond movie franchise, has struggled to generate cash and manage its 1.28 billion pound debt, despite capital infusion from Canadian billionaire and Chairman of the firm Lawrence Stroll.

According to the agency report, Aston said that the US tariffs have been “extremely disruptive” and with the “extremely subdued” demand in its China market, this has weighed on the British automaker.

Sharing a forward outlook, the company said that it expects further cash outflows in 2026, but also predicted “material improvement” in the financial performance of the carmaker.

Aston Martin stock surge Aston Martin's stock price opened 5.01% higher at 59.75 British pence during Wednesday's stock market session in London, compared to 56.90 British pence at the previous market close, MarketWatch data showed.

London Stock Exchange (LSE) data showed that the company's stock has lost more than 92% in the last five years, and has dropped over 47% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Aston Martin stock has lost 10.6% so far in the year 2026, and is trading 3.6% lower in the last five market sessions, according to LSE data.