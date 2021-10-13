Aston Martin’s $114,500 price tag attests to used-car clamor

Used-car sellers are enjoying a boom in demand in the U.K. as the pandemic puts a squeeze on the supply of chips for new vehicles.

Average prices were up 30% in September compared with a year ago, according to Motorway, a London-based start-up that connects consumers with dealerships. A top performer was the Aston Martin Vanquish, which jumped 37% from the third quarter of last year to a price of 84,000 pounds ($114,500).

“There are very few new cars being made and delivered, so there’s a huge problem with new-car stock and that’s driving tons of demand into the used-car space," said Motorway Chief Executive Officer Tom Leathes. “The chip shortage is here for a while."

View Full Image Wheeler Dealers

Soaring appetite for used vehicles underscores how supply-chain delays are changing consumer habits across the world amid the Covid-19 crisis. And that’s providing a windfall to individuals offloading old cars. Prices globally rose 19% on an annual basis through August, according to the Atlanta, Georgia-based Manheim U.S. Used Vehicle Value Index compiled by Cox Automotive Inc.

Motorway, which runs daily auctions and sells more than 8,000 cars a month, said it clocked up 306 million pounds in sales in the third quarter this year, a more than 300% increase from the same period in 2020. It expects annual sales on its platform to top $2 billion over the coming year.

Alongside the Aston Martin Vanquish, top sellers included the Vauxhall Agila and Ford Focus, ahead of the Volkswagen Eos, according to Motorway. Tesla’s Model S trailed behind several other models, rising 14% over the past year.

More than 3,000 dealers use Motorway’s platform, on which over 100,000 used cars have been sold since its launch in 2017, according to the company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.