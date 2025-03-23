Companies
Aston Martin to extend life of ICE models as global EV demand cools
Summary
- Global automakers have been reassessing their original plans to transition completely to EVs as growth slows. In the US, EV sales rose over 7% on-year in 2024 compared with 50% in 2023. EV sales in Europe declined 1.8% in 2024.
Aston Martin has delayed its plan to launch pure electric vehicles till 2030 and the British luxury carmaker will, instead, extend the life of its fossil fuel-driven platform as peers globally reassess the transition to cleaner mobility amid slowing demand.
