AstraZeneca and Oxford's bumpy partnership hangs over covid vaccine's future
- The latest Covid-19 shot wins approval in the U.K. but continues to face challenges sown by confusing trial results
The U.K.’s authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC marks a home-turf victory for the two British institutions, but comes after stumbles that have sown public doubt about the shot and strained the partnership itself.
After clearing regulators at home on Wednesday, the partners face the challenge of convincing medicine watchdogs in the U.S. and elsewhere that their missteps are behind them and that their vaccine, while not as effective as shots from two rivals already rolling out, can play a meaningful role in curbing the pandemic.
