AstraZeneca covid-19 antibody treatment suffers setback

But the results did show potential promise in helping reduce the chances of illness from potential infection in the first place. In a parallel analysis of the same AZD7442 phase-three trial data, the antibody combination showed to be 73% effective in reducing the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 in people who tested negative for evidence of the virus at the time they were dosed with the drug. Though the primary goal was preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after confirmed exposure with an infected person, the company said the treatment could find use in people who aren’t well protected by the range of Covid-19 vaccines, or who are unable or unwilling to take a vaccine.