AstraZeneca cuts bonus for working at home, worker files lawsuit

AstraZeneca cuts bonus for working at home, worker files lawsuit1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
In the lawsuit, Elmarie Bodes, who was AstraZeneca’s senior director of business transformation until January, said that the drugmaker owed her a $124,443 performance bonus and stock options worth $65,000
AstraZeneca Plc has been sued in South Carolina by a former senior director who claimed that the company refused to pay her over $125,000 in bonuses because she worked from home in 2022.
