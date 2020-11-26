AstraZeneca defends dosing error in covid-19 vaccine trial

AstraZeneca defends dosing error in covid-19 vaccine trial4 min read . 09:51 AM IST
- The company says its vaccine will meet regulatory approval thresholds despite snafu
A top executive at AstraZeneca PLC pushed back on Wednesday against criticism that the company failed to disclose enough data from a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week, and acknowledged skepticism about the vaccine’s 90% effectiveness in a group of patients who were accidentally given a lower dose than intended.
“I’m not going to pretend it’s not an interesting result, because it is—but I definitely don’t understand it and I don’t think any of us do," said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals research and development. “It was surprising to us."
