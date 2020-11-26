Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca defends dosing error in covid-19 vaccine trial
Oxford researchers said on Monday that the lower dose may have been more effective because it more accurately reflects the natural immune response to viruses, but that they would have to investigate the findings further to know for sure.

AstraZeneca defends dosing error in covid-19 vaccine trial

4 min read . 09:51 AM IST Joseph Walker , The Wall Street Journal

  • The company says its vaccine will meet regulatory approval thresholds despite snafu

A top executive at AstraZeneca PLC pushed back on Wednesday against criticism that the company failed to disclose enough data from a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week, and acknowledged skepticism about the vaccine’s 90% effectiveness in a group of patients who were accidentally given a lower dose than intended.

“I’m not going to pretend it’s not an interesting result, because it is—but I definitely don’t understand it and I don’t think any of us do," said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals research and development. “It was surprising to us."

