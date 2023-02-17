AstraZeneca gets CDSCO approval for cancer treatment drug Durvalumab
The approval for AstraZeneca molecule is based on the findings of a phase-3 global clinical trial that evaluated immunotherapy plus chemotherapy as first line treatment for advanced biliary tract cancer
New Delhi: AstraZeneca India on Friday said it has received approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for Durvalumab that is used to treat biliary tract cancer in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×