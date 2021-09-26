Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca gets DCGI approval to import, market Selumetinib capsules

AstraZeneca gets DCGI approval to import, market Selumetinib capsules

DCGI approval to AstraZeneca is subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 from the DCGI for Selumetinib 10 mg and 25 mg capsule

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received the approval of Drug Controller General of India to import and sell Selumetinib capsules in the country, the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

“AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Selumetinib 10 mg and 25 mg capsule," the filing read.

Selumetinib capsules in 10 mg and 25 mg configurations are used for treatment of pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN).

“The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Selumetinib 10 mg and 25 mg capsule in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses," AstraZeneca said.

 

