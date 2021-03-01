Astrazeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 05:14 AM IST
The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding
AstraZeneca Plc has sold its stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the American biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.
The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding in Moderna.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
