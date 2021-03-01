Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Astrazeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report
Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed

Astrazeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report

1 min read . 05:14 AM IST Reuters

The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding

AstraZeneca Plc has sold its stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the American biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.

AstraZeneca Plc has sold its stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the American biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its coronavirus vaccine breakthrough, The Times reported.

The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding in Moderna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The report added that it was not clear when and over what period AstraZeneca sold its full holding in Moderna.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.