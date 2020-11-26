AstraZeneca inks pact with Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India

As a key facet of this association, the company has unveiled a three-year patient awareness programme, 'Beyond Sugar', developed to benefit over 1 crore people living with diabetes across the country, the company said

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) for driving awareness of diabetes among people to prevent complications arising from its uncontrolled incidence.

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) for driving awareness of diabetes among people to prevent complications arising from its uncontrolled incidence.

As a key facet of this association, the company has unveiled a three-year patient awareness programme, 'Beyond Sugar', developed to benefit over 1 crore people living with diabetes across the country, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

As a key facet of this association, the company has unveiled a three-year patient awareness programme, 'Beyond Sugar', developed to benefit over 1 crore people living with diabetes across the country, AstraZeneca India said in a statement. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"The partnership between AstraZeneca and RSSDI will go a long way in supporting patient-centric digital awareness campaign and programmes to raise awareness about diabetes and its complications," AstraZeneca India Medical Affairs & Regulatory Vice President Anil Kukreja said.

This will help patients manage diabetes and prevent the complications, he added.

On the partnership, RSSDI President Banshi Saboo said, "This partnership between RSSDI and AstraZeneca will result in increased awareness levels about diabetes and its complications."

He added that the vision is to touch 1 crore lives in India over the next three years through this digital patient-centric approach.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics AstraZenecaDiabetes