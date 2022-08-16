AstraZeneca partners Alveofit to scale up diagnosis, treatment of lung diseases

AstraZeneca partners Alveofit to scale up diagnosis, treatment of lung diseases1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Pharma major AstraZeneca, India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Alveofit, a respiratory healthcare platform, to offer IoT-enabled handheld spirometers at hospitals across the country.
This will help track patients remotely and conduct tele-spirometry with comprehensive care management solutions, the company said in a statement.
Currently, AstraZeneca has deployed spirometers at select hospitals across the country such as ESIC hospitals, command and military hospitals, and general hospitals and clinics in Lucknow, Chennai, Nagpur, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
In a pilot project conducted before starting this initiative, over 2,800 patients were tested and around 35-40% were diagnosed with lung issues across all the age groups right from 10-12 year old to 85-90 year old through this deployment, the company said.
“AstraZeneca continues to prioritize on its vision to reduce the burden of lifestyle disorders and non-communicable diseases on the healthcare systems through meaningful interventions and partnerships. Our partnership with Alveofit is a firm step towards collaborative efforts in reducing respiratory ailments, complications and morbidity rate through constant patient monitoring, HCP education and improving respiratory health for all."
This partnership aims to embed the latest technological advancements in diagnosing and managing lung disorders and associated non-communicable diseases like asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“We believe patient experiences and outcomes are a shared responsibility and innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Through collaborative innovation, we aspire to address current healthcare challenges, increase affordable and equitable access to healthcare and showcase patient-enabled innovation through partnerships within the health ecosystem," said Gagandeep Singh, country president AstraZeneca India.
This deployment was the need of the hour given the rising pollution and post covid-19 world aiding the diagnosis of the respiratory diseases early in the cycle, so as to stop them from progressing ahead and help raise the standard of lives of the patients leading them to live a symptom-free life, the company said.
“Alveofit-AstraZeneca collaboration is helping the basic respiratory disease diagnostics affordable and accessible at the last mile in public health infrastructure as well as through the corner clinics. These diseases disproportionately affect low-income population given the nature of their living and working conditions," said Prashant Patel, founder & CEO, Alveofit.
