Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca’s Alexion splurge could attract a crowd
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's Russian branch said on December 11, 2020 it would use part of Russia's homemade Sputnik V vaccine in further clinical trials. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

AstraZeneca’s Alexion splurge could attract a crowd

2 min read . 02:18 PM IST Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal

  • The drug giant’s bid for rare-disease specialist Alexion should please shareholders if the company doesn’t find itself in a bidding war

AstraZeneca’s $39 billion splurge to acquireAlexion Pharmaceuticals looks like a winner—as long as it can hang on at that price tag.

The European pharmaceuticals giant said Saturday it would acquire the rare-disease specialist for $175 a share, with just over one-third of that payable in cash and the remainder in stock. AstraZeneca is paying a 45% premium to Alexion’s Friday closing price.

