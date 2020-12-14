AstraZeneca’s Alexion splurge could attract a crowd

AstraZeneca’s Alexion splurge could attract a crowd2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- The drug giant’s bid for rare-disease specialist Alexion should please shareholders if the company doesn’t find itself in a bidding war
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AstraZeneca’s $39 billion splurge to acquireAlexion Pharmaceuticals looks like a winner—as long as it can hang on at that price tag.
The European pharmaceuticals giant said Saturday it would acquire the rare-disease specialist for $175 a share, with just over one-third of that payable in cash and the remainder in stock. AstraZeneca is paying a 45% premium to Alexion’s Friday closing price.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.