AstraZeneca’s phase 3 interim data shows vaccine 90% effective at lower dose

NEW DELHI: Announcing results from its interim analysis of phase 3 trial data from UK and Brazil, AstraZeneca plc on Monday said its covid-19 vaccine was found 90% effective when half a dose was administered first and then followed up by a full dose at least one month later.

The dosing regimen, of giving 25 billion viral particles in the first dose and then 50 billion viral particles, showed an efficacy rate that was significantly higher than the 62% efficacy rate that was achieved when both doses had 50 billion viral particles.

The data means that lower doses could provide people a better protection from the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV2, which could effective lower the requirement of vaccine dosage per person.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply," said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford, in a statement. AstraZeneca and University of Oxford are the co-developers of the vaccine.

However, a crucial caveat is that the lower dosage was tried on 2,741 participants of the 11,636 that were part of the interim analysis, with the rest being given the full dose.

The company said more data will continue to be collected and additional analysis will be conducted, which will refine the efficacy reading and establish the duration of protection.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said.

The news potentially has a significant impact on India as AstraZeneca has signed a pact with Pune-based Serum Institute of India for contract manufacturing of about 1 billion doses of the vaccine and its sale in India and other low- and middle-income countries under the brand ‘Covishield’.

Serum Institute CEO had at the HT Leadership Summit on Thursday said the company plans to apply for an emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani for its vaccine next month, and get the regulatory greenlight in January, provided there was robust efficacy data from Astrazeneca’s trials.

Serum Institute may sell covid-19 vaccine Covishield at around ₹500- ₹600 per dose in the private market, around twice the $3 per shot it will cost the Indian government as well as the COVAX facility. COVAX is a World Health Organization-backed facility created to ensure equitable global access to covid-19 vaccines.

