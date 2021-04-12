The British drugmaker said Farxiga did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.
"The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days," the company said in a statement.