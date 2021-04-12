OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in trial to treat covid patients

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

"The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Farxiga was given over 30 days in a global trial of 1,250 patients hospitalised with COVID-19, in addition to the local standard of care.

Patients in the trial also had a medical history of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and heart failure, type-2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

AstraZeneca said the safety and tolerability profile for Farxiga at 30 days in the trial was consistent with established safety profile of the medicine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout