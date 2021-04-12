Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in trial to treat covid patients

AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in trial to treat covid patients

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo
1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Staff Writer

The British drugmaker said Farxiga did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday primary data from a late-stage study to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

"The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Farxiga was given over 30 days in a global trial of 1,250 patients hospitalised with COVID-19, in addition to the local standard of care.

Patients in the trial also had a medical history of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and heart failure, type-2 diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

AstraZeneca said the safety and tolerability profile for Farxiga at 30 days in the trial was consistent with established safety profile of the medicine.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.